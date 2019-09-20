SOUTH ROXANA - A recent wrong-way driver on Illinois 255 faces charges after a law enforcement pursuit.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2019, the South Roxana Police Department responded to an I.S.P.E.R.N broadcast of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the Southbound lanes at Illinois 255 and New Poag Road.

The reported vehicle almost caused several head-on traffic crashes from driving in the wrong lane of 255, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. The driver, Andrew Carrington, 39, of St. Louis, refused to stop when the police department attempted to pull him over, Coles said.

Carrington continued to flee from the police until a set of spike strips were deployed and his vehicle tires were flattened and pulled over on 255 near Fosterburg Road Carrington was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence.

Article continues after sponsor message

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office where a warrant was issued for Andrew Carrington's arrest for two felony charges one for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and Driving While License Suspended and Revoked with a bond set at $15,000.

A second case was presented to the State's Attorney’s Office from a traffic stop on May 12, 2019, where William Hutchinson was stopped for running a traffic light. Hutchinson was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license and a search of his vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine, Chief Coles said.

Hutchinson was released pending lab results. Hutchinson was charged with one felony count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with a bond set at $15,000.

Neither Hutchinson or Carrington is in custody at this time and have active warrants for their arrest, Chief Coles said.

More like this: