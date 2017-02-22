EAST ST. LOUIS - Mark A. McFarland, 58, of Springfield, IL., pled guilty on February 21, 2017, to two bankruptcy fraud charges in United States District Court in East St. Louis, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced today.

McFarland was indicted on February 2, 2016, as part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s effort to crackdown on those who commit fraud in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

“Unfortunately, we have found that some individuals attempt to manipulate the Federal Bankruptcy system in order to defraud their creditors,” Mr. Boyce explained. “Those who engage in this type of conduct in Southern Illinois will be found and will be prosecuted.”

On October 6, 2014, McFarland filed a chapter 11 bankruptcy case on behalf of his business, Second Chance of Springfield, Inc. (“Second Chance.”) McFarland filed this case in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis, IL. Prior to filing that case, McFarland had filed 10 separate bankruptcy cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Illinois in Springfield. All but one of those cases had been dismissed due to McFarland’s failure to comply with the Bankruptcy Court’s orders. In the last case, the Bankruptcy Court barred McFarland from filing any more bankruptcy cases in the Central District of Illinois for 180 days.

