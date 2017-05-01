ALTON - A Renaissance painting found buried in one of Alton's many antique stores became part of the inspiration for mounting the Musical production of "Man of La Mancha."

The glorious tale of honor and chivalry has been revived on Broadway four times after winning the Tony Award in 1965 and appears on the Alton Little Theater stage May 12th through 21st. Tickets are available at altonlittletheater.org or 618-462-3205.

