PONTOON BEACH - Pontoon Beach Police encountered a vehicle moving through the area at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop around 7:29 a.m. on Thursday. The vehicle was observed speeding at Horseshoe Lake Road and Illinois Route 111. The vehicle attempted to elude police and it resulted in a high-speed chase.

The person was driving a 2015 Ford 150 Pickup Truck and the Missouri license plates did not match that vehicle but came back to a 1994 Dodge Pickup Truck.

The chase went off-road and eventually, the driver became stuck. The driver and the passenger were then both taken into custody without incident by Pontoon Beach Police.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic reported the man arrested was a 26-year-old with an Edwardsville address on his driver's license. The man was wanted for a burglary warrant in Madison County and now will likely face several other motor vehicle charges including Fleeing and Eluding and Criminal Damage To Property.

Modrusic said charges should be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office on Friday.

