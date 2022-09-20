ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, September 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Marvin Bailey, Jr., 22 years of age, of the 8800 block of Alva Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63121, for Burglary First Degree and Stealing $750 or More. A mugshot of Bailey is attached. Bailey is being held on $50,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On September 15, 2022, at 2:38 AM, the Defendant, acting with others, threw a rock through the window of Bloc Dispensary located at 2093 Smizer Station Road. They then entered and proceeded to steal hundreds of pieces of merchandise with an aggregate value over $750. Surveillance footage of the burglary shows that the thieves used a khaki brown Glock handgun with a light attachment as a flashlight during the burglary. The Defendant’s phone was pinging in the area of the dispensary at the time of the burglary. Later the same day, police saw the Defendant enter a vehicle with a bookbag. Police conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle and the Defendant fled on foot and was caught. Inside the bag, police located commercially packaged marijuana products that the dispensary confirmed was stolen that morning. Next to the bag, police located a loaded khaki brown Glock handgun with a light attachment. The Defendant’s phone was also seized during the traffic stop. The Defendant is implicated in other dispensary burglaries.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Property are leading this investigation.

