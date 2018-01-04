EAST ST. LOUIS - Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced that on January 4, 2018, Dakota L. Childs, 26, of Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Honorable Staci M. Yandle sentenced Childs to 37 months in federal prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, along with a fine of $250 and a $100 special assessment. Childs also agreed to forfeit the illegal firearm that he possessed.

Court proceedings revealed that Childs, a previously convicted felon, was pulled over by Granite City police officers for speeding, erratic driving and disobeying a red traffic light.

After Childs was arrested for reckless driving and other traffic offenses, police officers conducted an inventory search of his vehicle. Officers discovered a loaded pistol on the floorboard of Childs’ vehicle.

The case was investigated by the Granite City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Hoell.

