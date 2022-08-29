ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a serious accident at State and Belle Street in Alton at 9:55 a.m. Monday.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the male driver of the SUV suffered a neck injury and was transported to a hospital. The man was in "stable condition," the fire chief said.

The other driver had what Jemison described as a "minor facial injury." The fire chief said the motorist in the other vehicle did not want to be transported to the hospital for more medical evaluation.

Alton Police were investigating to determine the exact cause of the crash.

