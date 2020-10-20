SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported another COVID-19 death in Macoupin County, this time a man in his 80s. IDPH also said it had 3,714 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 41 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Madison County has 6,832 cases of COVID-19 and 152 deaths, Macoupin County has 741 cases and 10 deaths, Jersey County has 456 cases and 21 deaths. Greene County has 270 cases and 15 deaths, Calhoun has 67 cases. St. Clair County has 7,623 cases and 213 deaths.

The positivity rate for the past three days stands at 5.28 percent and 7.47 percent over the past seven days. The percent positive is the positive tests/total tests x 100 percent. The percent positive helps public officials answer what the current level of transmission is in a community and is enough testing being done for the amount of people infected.

This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

Boone County: 1 male 90s

Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Macoupin County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 2 female 80s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. As of last night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

