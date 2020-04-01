JERSEYVILLE - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced today the first positive case of COVID-19 in Jersey County on April 1, 2020.

IDPH confirmed a male in his 50s was the first in Jersey County who tested positive for the coronavirus. The man in his 50s is presently hospitalized.

The Jersey County Health Department members are working closely to identify close contacts with the man.

