ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The victim in the fatal motor vehicle accident in the 9000 block of Lucas and Hunt in the City of Jennings has been identified as Joseph Johnson, 26 years of age, of the 2000 block of Retford Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63033.

The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating the fatal accident.

On April 1, 2022, at approximately 11:04 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash in the area of Lucas and Hunt Road and Hord Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers observed two motor vehicles involved in the crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer, operated by Driver 1, was eastbound on Lucas and Hunt Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a 2008 BMW X3 operated by Driver #2, which was traveling westbound.

The Mitsubishi Lancer was occupied by the driver and one occupant. Driver #1 suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment. The occupant of the Mitsubishi Lancer, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The BMW X3 was occupied by the driver only. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

