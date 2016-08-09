BUNKER HILL - A shooting early Sunday at The Bunkhouse Bar at 201 W. Warren St. in Bunker Hill left one man injured and another person was taken into custody.

The call to the Bunker Hill Police Department came at 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, after an altercation took place inside the business. Officers responded and during the altercation a handgun was produced, Bunker Hill Police Chief Jacob Welch said.

“There was one gun shot wound and other injuries from the altercation,” Welch said. “Two adult male subjects were transported to an area hospital. One had a gun shot wound and the other injuries from the altercation.”

Welch said a weapon was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody.

Multiple departments responded to the shooting including Bunker Hill Police, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Gillespie Police and Staunton Police.

Charges may be filed within a few days in the situation.

