GRAFTON - A man driving a Ford Expedition had a medical condition and his vehicle then went into a foot of floodwater before he was rescued about 1 p.m. Saturday near Pere Marquette State Park.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Grafton Police Department responded immediately to the scene and quickly were able to get the man out of the vehicle and treat his condition. The man was rushed to the hospital from the scene.

“A gentleman had a medical issue and drove his vehicle into a foot of floodwater,” Jersey County Sheriff’s Sgt. Marshall said. “The Ford Expedition was high enough off the ground that it did not get water in it. We were thankful it turned out to be a pretty minor situation. We had the tow company get the vehicle out of the water and it was not damaged at all. The man was transported by ambulance from the scene and was alert when he left.”

