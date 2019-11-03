GRAFTON - A man driving a Ford Expedition had a medical condition and his vehicle then went into a foot of floodwater before he was rescued about 1 p.m. Saturday near Pere Marquette State Park.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Grafton Police Department responded immediately to the scene and quickly were able to get the man out of the vehicle and treat his condition. The man was rushed to the hospital from the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“A gentleman had a medical issue and drove his vehicle into a foot of floodwater,” Jersey County Sheriff’s Sgt. Marshall said. “The Ford Expedition was high enough off the ground that it did not get water in it. We were thankful it turned out to be a pretty minor situation. We had the tow company get the vehicle out of the water and it was not damaged at all. The man was transported by ambulance from the scene and was alert when he left.”

More like this:

Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025
Emotional Trauma Resurfaces For Mother After Brooklyn, IL., Spike-Strips Incident
Mar 27, 2025
New Details Released In Edwardsville Attempted Murder Case
Feb 21, 2025
Wood River Man Faces Multiple Charges After High-Speed Pursuit
Mar 4, 2025
Illinois State Police Seek Answers In Death Of 19-Year-Old In East St. Louis
Mar 10, 2025

 