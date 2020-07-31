ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On July 30, 2020, at approximately 3:58 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a check the welfare of an individual spotted in the river near the southwest point of Pelican Island in the Mississippi River. Arriving officers, along with St. Louis City Fire Department located a deceased individual in the water. The individual is an adult male.

The investigation remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

