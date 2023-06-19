Man Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop In Kampsville
KAMPSVILLE - A Louisiana, Mo., man faces multiple charges after a stop by a deputy sheriff on Illinois Route 100 in Kampsville at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.
The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Johnny L Chapman, age 38, of Louisiana, Mo., was arrested for the following offenses:
- Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by Felon,
- Driving While License Suspended,
- Operating Uninsured.
Chapman was arrested without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.