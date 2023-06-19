Listen to the story

KAMPSVILLE - A Louisiana, Mo., man faces multiple charges after a stop by a deputy sheriff on Illinois Route 100 in Kampsville at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Johnny L Chapman, age 38, of Louisiana, Mo., was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by Felon,

Driving While License Suspended,

Operating Uninsured.

Chapman was arrested without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.