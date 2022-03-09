Man Faces Multiple Charges After Stop In Bethalto
BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department announced that at 2:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, Bethalto Officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic offense on Irwin Plegge Expressway. The driver, Monty C. Basden, M/W Age 50, of Bethalto, Illinois, was wanted on a Failure to Appear warrant for Driving While License Suspended and had a Suspended Illinois Driver’s License.
During the encounter, officers determined that Basden had a loaded pistol in his pants pocket. Basden was taken into custody without incident and was charged today with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Basden is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
It is important to remember that the issuance of charges is based only upon Probable Cause and is not an indication of Guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses to include those in this post are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. - Chief Mike Dixon
