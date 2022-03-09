BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department announced that at 2:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, Bethalto Officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic offense on Irwin Plegge Expressway. The driver, Monty C. Basden, M/W Age 50, of Bethalto, Illinois, was wanted on a Failure to Appear warrant for Driving While License Suspended and had a Suspended Illinois Driver’s License.

During the encounter, officers determined that Basden had a loaded pistol in his pants pocket. Basden was taken into custody without incident and was charged today with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Basden is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.