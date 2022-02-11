ALTON - An Alton man is facing a fourth charge of domestic battery after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a vodka bottle.

Corey L. Gorsich, 50, was charged after being convicted three times of domestic battery and once of aggravated domestic battery. Bail was set at $75,000. The alleged offense was on Feb. 5; he was charged on Feb. 7.

ALTON - Victor L. Smith, 32, of the 1300 block of Monroe Street, Alton, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended, a felony, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

The alleged offenses were on Feb. 6 the charges were filed on Feb. 7. Bail was set at $50,000.

LIVINGSTON - Mary A. Parish, 39, of the 500 block of Rodenberg Street, Livingston, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Feb. 5; the charge was filed on Feb. 7. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Saundra A. Granden, 55. Of the 1300 block of Willard Street, Alton, was charged with aggravated battery.

She allegedly hit a woman over the age of 60 with a hairbrush. Bail was set at $30,000. The charge was filed on Feb. 8.

ALTON - Edward D. Miller, 26, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street, Alton, was charged with criminal damage to property.

He damaged two 70-inch televisions on Jan. 2. Bail was set at $15,000. The charge was filed on Feb. 8.

ALTON - Deandre C. Jones, 32, of the 2400 block of Valley Court, Alton, was charged with forgery.

He allegedly tried to pass a fraudulent check for $2,407 charges on Nov. 30. Bail was set at $30,000.

ALTON - Jeffrey W. Washington, 61, of Springfield, was charged with retail theft.

He allegedly took a chainsaw, a storm door, and a wet/dry vacuum from Lowe’s Home Improvement on Dec. 16. Bail was set at $30,000; the charge was filed on Feb. 8.

ALTON - Stephen D. Green, 39, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly possessed a stun gun on Feb. 7 after having been convicted of the manufacture or delivery of cocaine in 2003 and possession of a weapon in 2019.

Bail was set at $45,000. The charge was filed on Feb. 8.

