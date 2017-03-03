EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City man is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his brother.



Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the charges today. Jerry L. Ryan (d.o.b. 09/24/1958) is facing first-degree murder (Class M) charges for stabbing his brother, Michael P. Ryan, during an argument at their home.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on March 1, 2017, officers from the Granite City Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in response to a disturbance between family members. Upon arrival, officers discovered Michael P. Ryan had been stabbed and was in critical condition. Michael P. Ryan was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injury and died.

“I want to commend the excellent investigative work of the Granite City Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office in bringing this investigation to a quick and successful conclusion,” said State’s Attorney Gibbons. “This is a sad situation for this family and they remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Officers met with the Ryan on-scene and he was apprehended without incident. The defendant will be transferred to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he will be held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Maximum penalty for first-degree murder is 20-60 years in prison. If convicted, Ryan will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

