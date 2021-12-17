BETHALTO - A Florissant, Mo., man faces charges of a residential package delivery theft from the porch of a Bethalto home.

The following subject was charged today by Madison County States Attorney Thomas Haine’s Office with one Felony charge of Theft Under $500 (2nd Subsequent Offense):

JOHN M. TAYLOR JR.

MALE/WHITE DOB 10/05/84

20 BLOCK OF RISSANT DR.

FLORISSANT, MO.

The charge stems from an investigation conducted by the Bethalto Police Department on December 14, 2021.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of surveillance footage from the area that linked Taylor to the offense. Taylor was in the light-colored Jeep SUV attached to this post at the time of the offense.

"Anyone having been the victim of a package delivery from their home with evidence linking Mr. Taylor or his vehicle to the offense is encouraged to contact their local police," the Bethalto Police said in a statement.

Taylor is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond, which was set by the honorable Judge Ronald Slemer.

The issuance of charges in this and every criminal case is based upon probable cause, not guilt. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



