Ryan R. LaroseWOOD RIVER - Wood River Police and Pontoon Beach Police announced Friday charges in a vehicular hijacking case that occurred on Thursday.

The Madison County States Attorney’s Office issued charges in the case to Ryan R. Larose, 24, of the 3500 block of Kingsland, St. Louis.

The charges were as follows:

Count-1: Aggravated Kidnapping-Class X
Count-2: Armed Robbery-Class X
Count-3: Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking-Class X
Count-4: Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle-Class 2
Count-5: Aggravated Battery-Class 3
Count-6: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine-Class 3

Larose's bond was set at $500,000.00. Larose is now at the Madison County Jail.

