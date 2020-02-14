ALTON - A 51-year-old man - Anthony L. Greer - has been charged with Aggravated Battery With A Firearm and Unlawful Possession Of A Weapon by a Felon after a case that developed Wednesday in the 2500 block of Salu Street. Greer, of Alton, is not in custody.

The suspect visited the Salu Street address to retrieve clothing, but then after a disagreement, he proceeded to fire his weapon, Alton Police said.

Alton Police Department requested anyone with any information about Greer, please contact the department at (618) 463-3500.

Alton Police said the suspect fired a weapon twice, once hitting a 19-year-old in the right foot. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment but was then in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and has not been located since.

