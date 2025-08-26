Man Faces Charges After Resisting Officer in Gillespie
Peyton R. Pehrson was charged following an incident where he reportedly pulled away from police during detention on August 16 in Gillespie.
GILLESPIE — Peyton R. Pehrson, 26, of Benld, was charged on Aug. 18, 2025, with resisting a police officer following an incident two days earlier.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
According to authorities, on August 16, Pehrson knowingly resisted a Gillespie police officer by pulling away as he was being detained.
The circumstances leading to the detention were not disclosed. Pehrson’s case remains pending.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.