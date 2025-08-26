Listen to the story

GILLESPIE — Peyton R. Pehrson, 26, of Benld, was charged on Aug. 18, 2025, with resisting a police officer following an incident two days earlier.

According to authorities, on August 16, Pehrson knowingly resisted a Gillespie police officer by pulling away as he was being detained.

The circumstances leading to the detention were not disclosed. Pehrson’s case remains pending.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.