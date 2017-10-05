FIELDON - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten announced arson, criminal damage to property, and reckless conduct charges for a suspect at 16643 State Highway 16, Fieldon, on Sept. 30, 2017.

Goetten said the suspect - Terry D. Blasa - is charged with three counts, one for arson, a second for criminal damage to property and third for reckless conduct.

One of the more disturbing parts in the case is Goetten alleges Blasa was heard making howling noises at the fire.

Goetten said, “A neighbor had reported that he heard what he knew to be Blasa's voice coming from the wood line where the fire was located. He was also heard making howling noises. This defendant has had recent drug issues resulting in two pending charges of possession of methamphetamine here in Jersey County. We believe any erratic behavior is most likely attributed to an ongoing drug problem.”

Count I of the charge reads: “That on or about 30th day of September 2017, in Jersey County, Illinois, Terry D. Blasa committed the offense of arson, in that said defendant, by means of fire, knowingly damaged the property of Adam Russell, being the land and timber located at 16643 State Highway 16, Fieldon, Jersey County, Illinois, without Adam Russell’s consent.”

Count II reads: “That on or about 30th day of September 2017, in Jersey County, Illinois, Terry D. Blasa knowingly damaged property of Adam Russell being the land and timber located at 16643 State Highway 16, Fieldon, Jersey County, Illinois, without Adam Russell’s consent.”

Count III reads: “That on or about 30th day of September 2017, in Jersey County, Illinois, Terry D. Blasa committed the offense of reckless conduct, in that said defendant endangered the bodily safety of Deputy Matt Stidd, in that while Deputy Stidd was responding to a fire started by Terry D. Blasa. Deputy Stidd twisted his knee, causing him to be injured.”

