HARDIN - At 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a red Chevrolet truck with a four-wheeler in the back, driving erratically and causing damage at a business located near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, Calhoun County, Illinois. The caller advised that the vehicle sped north on Illinois Route 96 at a high rate of speed.

A deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle matching that description traveling northbound on Route 96. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle began fleeing once the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren.

The truck then continued northbound on Route 96 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then entered Pike County. A Pike County Deputy then joined and took over as the lead in the pursuit.

Due to Pleasant Hill Homecoming, the pursuit was terminated prior to entering Pleasant Hill, Illinois. The vehicle continued north, passing the Pleasant Hill High School at speeds of 100 miles per hour. The Pike deputy and Calhoun deputy observed the vehicle turn onto County Highway 11 and extinguished its headlights. Both deputies activated their emergency lights and continued the pursuit once traffic conditions made it safe to do so.

The vehicle continued to travel on Highway 11 toward Pittsfield when the truck struck a guardrail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest and was inoperable. Both occupants received minor injuries and did not require to be transported by EMS from the scene.

The driver of the truck, Jeremy A. Miller, age 38, of Griggsville, Illinois, was arrested at the scene and charged in Calhoun County for the following offenses:

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer,

Reckless Driving,

Speeding.

Additionally, Miller was charged in Pike County with the following offenses:

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer,

DUI - Alcohol,

Reckless Driving,

Speeding,

Spilling Load on Highway

No Headlights When Required,

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle,

Improper Lane Usage,

Improper Vehicle Lighting,

Improper Passing,

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident,

Expired Registration.

Miller was transported to the Pike County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

