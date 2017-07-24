PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Monday that a St. Jacob man died in a one-car crash Saturday (July 22, 2017) evening near Pontoon Beach.

The man was Jordan L. Wieda, 25, of St. Jacob. The coroner said Wieda was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:20 p.m. on July 22, 2017, by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner.

The coroner said the man was ejected from a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling westbound on Illinois 162, between Interstate 255 and Illinois Route 157 near Pontoon Beach.

An autopsy conducted Sunday morning indicated that the decedent died as the result of blunt head and chest trauma, the coroner said. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, Illinois.

