ALTON - There was a fatal stabbing in the 2400 block of LaSalle Street in Alton at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A male was stabbed and died from those injuries. More detailed information will be released later this afternoon by the Alton Police Department. The incident was domestic-related and stemmed from an altercation, police sources say.

At 11:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street in Alton there was another domestic-related incident, one man shot another and a suspect is in custody. It was not a random act of violence, Alton Police said and a person was injured in the shooting, injuries were non-life-threatening.

