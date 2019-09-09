ALTON - There was a fatal stabbing in the 2400 block of LaSalle Street in Alton at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A male was stabbed and died from those injuries. More detailed information will be released later this afternoon by the Alton Police Department. The incident was domestic-related and stemmed from an altercation, police sources say.

At 11:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street in Alton there was another domestic-related incident, one man shot another and a suspect is in custody. It was not a random act of violence, Alton Police said and a person was injured in the shooting, injuries were non-life-threatening.

More like this:

Alton Police Lieutenants Christner and Stinnett Honored for First Responder Wellness Initiatives
2 days ago
Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025
Hundreds Unite in Alton to Welcome Home 12-Year-Old After Battle with Leukemia
Mar 26, 2025
Alton's Sergeant Morelli Celebrated For Two Decades Of Service
Mar 22, 2025
Haine Announces 30-Year Prison Sentence For Defendant Convicted Of Alton Murder
Mar 19, 2025

 