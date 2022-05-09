COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Interstate 55 northbound exit ramp to Interstate 255 southbound near Collinsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The operator of a 2017 Black Harley Davidson motorcycle - 73-year-old Dwayne T. Wendell - of Marshfield, Wisc., died in the accident.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police District 11

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on the exit ramp from Interstate 55 northbound to Interstate 255 southbound, near Collinsville, Madison County. For unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the left and overturned in the median. The driver of unit 1 was ejected and fatally injured. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner’s office. This is an open and on-going investigation and no other details are available at this time.

More like this: