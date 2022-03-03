Man Dies In Fatal Crash In St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 has released information about a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash in St. Clair County involving an Ava, IL., man. The incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Jason C. Mayes, 47, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police District 11:
WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: I-55 northbound milepost 20, near Collinsville, St. Clair County
WHEN: 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jason C. Mayes, a 47-year-old-male of Ava, IL – Fatally Injured
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 2005 GMC Truck pulling a trailer
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on I-55 at milepost 20, near Collinsville. Unit 1 left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, struck a light pole, and rolled multiple times. The driver of Unit 1 received fatal injuries and was pronounced on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. This is an open and ongoing investigation and no other details are available at this time.
More like this: