ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 has released information about a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash in St. Clair County involving an Ava, IL., man. The incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Jason C. Mayes, 47, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: I-55 northbound milepost 20, near Collinsville, St. Clair County

WHEN: 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jason C. Mayes, a 47-year-old-male of Ava, IL – Fatally Injured

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 2005 GMC Truck pulling a trailer

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on I-55 at milepost 20, near Collinsville. Unit 1 left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, struck a light pole, and rolled multiple times. The driver of Unit 1 received fatal injuries and was pronounced on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. This is an open and ongoing investigation and no other details are available at this time.

