JERSEY COUNTY - A man operating a 2022 Maroon Polaris Ranger was struck by a 2006 Silver Ford Escape at 2:43 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2023, on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 and died from injuries in the crash.

The man who died was Wayne D. Moore, 60, from Piasa. His brother, Herbert D. Moore, 62, from Jerseyville, was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ISP preliminary report says the following: "The investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location passing Unit 1 on the left. Unit 1 attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance and crossed into Unit 2’s path. Unit 2 struck the rear of Unit 1 and caused Unit 1 to roll over into the field west of Oak Rest Road. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene."

More like this: