EDWARDSVILLE - A 78-year-old Park Hills, Mo. man tragically lost his life in an accident reported at 5:49 a.m. on Friday in the Eastbound Illinois Route 143 area at SIUE Northern Access Road.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the man who died in the single-vehicle car crash as Paul W. Wisdom.

Nonn said the crash was not witnessed but later discovered by a passer-by.

"Evidence at the scene suggests the decedent was the operator and sole occupant of a 2004 Nissan pick-up truck that left the roadway and rolled over causing him to be ejected from the vehicle," Nonn said. "The location of the crash is Eastbound Illinois Route 143 at SIU Northern Access Road. The decedent was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:17 a.m. Friday by Madison County Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner. Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments as well as the Illinois State Police responded to the incident. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office."

Nonn said the preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt chest trauma.

Routine toxicological testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol will be performed and a final cause of death remains pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington, Mo.

