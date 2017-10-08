ALTON - A 42-year-old Auto Butler employee died in a tragic accident at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the man entered a customer’s Jeep Cherokee and was about to spray Windex when his foot apparently hit the accelerator and he crashed into the ditch north of the business. The vehicle was just removed from the Auto Butler tunnel when the incident occurred. The vehicle rolled over and Chief Simmons said it appears the man was crushed by the roof and broke his neck in the process.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident and will likely release the name of the victim and more details Monday morning.

The Alton Fire Department rushed to the scene and extracted the man, but he died, the chief said.

Chief Simmons described it frankly as “a tragic accident.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

