ALTON - A man died after a crash in the 800 block of Brown Street in the early morning of March 13, 2022.

The driver was later identified as Keith D. Brenner, 33, of Alton.

This is the information from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido:

Article continues after sponsor message

"At 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 2022, Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Brown Street in reference to a traffic crash with probable injuries," the chief said. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver and sole occupant of a white Chevrolet S10 was traveling southeast on Brown Street from the area of Union Street.

"The S10, for an unknown reason, crossed over the opposing travel lanes in the 800 block of Brown Street and partially overturned. The S10 collided with a wheelchair ramp which was attached to a residence in the 800 block of Brown Street as well as a tree. This S10 sustained extensive damage."

Chief Pulido said life-saving measures were attempted on the driver, but unfortunately, the driver died.

This traffic crash is still being investigated by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division and the Madison County Coroner's Office.

More like this: