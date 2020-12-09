Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

HARTFORD - Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on a man in Hartford who barricaded himself armed in a camper Wednesday evening. The suspect surrendered to the police at around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Article continues after sponsor message

The standoff happened at the campground off Illinois Route 3 next to the confluence tower.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene and tried to convince the man to come out peacefully. The initial scanner call to law enforcement was about a domestic situation.

Hartford Police, Wood River Police, East Alton Police, and Alton Police, Granite City, Roxana Police Department, and South Roxana were all on hand.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Herrin Police Welcomes First Military Police Veteran Under New Program
Sep 25, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On Public Safety And First Amendment Rights During Protests
3 days ago
5 New Officers Join Edwardsville Police Department
Sep 18, 2025
Alton Police Gains Support From MustacheMarch4PD Donation; Madison County Receives Funds For Third K9 Unit
Sep 17, 2025
Collinsville Man Imprisoned 46 Months For Pipe Making Pipe Bombs
Sep 10, 2025

 