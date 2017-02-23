GODFREY - One man was cited and taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash on Montclair at I-255 at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

Captain Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Joseph A. Mitchell was cited with failure to reduce speed and for leaving the scene of an accident. Dimitroff said Mitchell left the scene on foot after a crash in which his car rolled. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Dimitroff said Thursday morning.

Dimitroff said police believe Mitchell was the only occupant in the vehicle when it rolled.

