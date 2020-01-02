GLEN CARBON - As a result of the work of Glen Carbon police officers, the ILEAS team, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, a Glen Carbon man was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

The man - 48-year-old Damon K. Lomax - was charged and issued a $75,000 bond requirement.

On December 19th, officers with the Glen Carbon Police Department, as well as mutual aid responders from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Glen Carbon Road, in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation initiated by the Glen Carbon Investigative Division.

Glen Carbon Police Investigations Commander Lt. Norton Miller said anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.

