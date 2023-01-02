ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: At approximately 2:12 AM police respond to a call for a disturbance in the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in the City of Jennings, Saint Louis County, Missouri. Upon arrival to that location, Victim Akeem White is seen deceased in the middle of the street. Subsequent investigation connected the victim to the residence in the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue. Defendant was located in the residence and eventually admitted to shooting the victim.

The deceased has been identified as Akeem White, 32 years of age, of the 4300 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63115.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

