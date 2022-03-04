ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Devon Gibson, 28 years of age, of the 6800 block of Georgeland in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, for one count of Murder First Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Assault 1st, one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. A mugshot of Gibson is attached. Gibson is being held on a $750,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Gibson reads: On February 25, 2022, the Defendant arrived at the Liquor Doctor in a 2019 Nissan Altima and pulled alongside the Victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The Defendant, utilizing a .40 caliber handgun, shot from his vehicle into the Victim’s vehicle striking both occupants, killing Victim and causing serious physical injury to the occupant. The Defendant then fled the scene in the Nissan striking another vehicle in the parking lot. The incident was captured on surveillance video. The Defendant was identified by the surviving Victim as the shooter. Investigation revealed that the Defendant owns a 2019 Nissan Altima and at the time of his arrest he was in possession of the vehicle’s keys and there is damage to the Nissan consistent with the aforementioned collision. The Defendant is a convicted felon.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

The deceased has been positively identified as Cincere Ford, 21 years of age, of the 5300 block of Wells Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63112.

