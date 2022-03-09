BETHALTO - At 9:04 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, Bethalto Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Ashbrook.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said officers handling the investigation identified a possible suspect who they later located and took into custody.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The vehicle, a gold in color, 2003 Chevrolet, Cavalier, bearing Illinois Registration 3792344 is still missing and likely in the Wood River / Rosewood Heights / Godfrey area.

The suspect, John L. Hampton, M/W Age 45 of the Bethalto/Godfrey, has been charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles and is in the custody of the Madison County Jail in lieu of $50,000 Bond.

It is important to remember that the issuance of charges is based only upon Probable Cause and is not an indication of Guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses to include those in this post are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. - Chief Mike Dixon

More like this:

Riverbender.com To Livestream Bethalto Village Board Meetings
Today
Bethalto School Board Race: Desiree Potter Shows Passion for the Community
Mar 18, 2025
Bethalto School Board Candidates Introduce Themselves at Forum
Mar 12, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Michael Kirby Looks for Ways to Give Back
Mar 19, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Sharon Rothe Points to the Positive in Bethalto Schools
Mar 21, 2025

 