BETHALTO - At 9:04 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, Bethalto Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Ashbrook.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said officers handling the investigation identified a possible suspect who they later located and took into custody.

The vehicle, a gold in color, 2003 Chevrolet, Cavalier, bearing Illinois Registration 3792344 is still missing and likely in the Wood River / Rosewood Heights / Godfrey area.

The suspect, John L. Hampton, M/W Age 45 of the Bethalto/Godfrey, has been charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles and is in the custody of the Madison County Jail in lieu of $50,000 Bond.

It is important to remember that the issuance of charges is based only upon Probable Cause and is not an indication of Guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses to include those in this post are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. - Chief Mike Dixon