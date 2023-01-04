COLLINSVILLE - Two individuals were found deceased in the parking lot in the rear of 103 W. Main St. in Downtown Collinsville on Jan. 1, 2023. Over the course of the last three days, Collinsville Police Department investigators have worked diligently on the case.

The following individuals were pronounced deceased in the parking lot - Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, Granite City.

The Collinsville Police Department said today that Edgar O. Torres Granado, 22, of Granite City, has been charged with one count of mob action, a Class 4 felony.

The Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder set the bond for Granado at $50,000 - he posted the bond on Jan. 3, 2023, and was released from custody.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has taken the case under advisement regarding any potential charges to any additional defendants at this time.

The Collinsville Police Department was called to the scene at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, with a 911 call about a disturbance with gunshots being fired in a parking lot at the rear of 103 W. Main St. in Collinsville.

Upon arrival, officers encountered two males who were initially detained at the scene. Officers also discovered two unresponsive males that had received gunshot wounds and began administering CPR prior to the arrival of Collinsville Fire Department paramedics.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced Correa and Granado deceased at the scene.

