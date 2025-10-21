Man Charged with Damaging Property in Carlinville Case
Dakota L. Jones allegedly left his home without permission, breaching court-ordered supervision after a previous false fire alarm charge in 2024.
CARLINVILLE — Dakota L. Jones, 21, of Carlinville, was charged with one count of violation of a monitoring device and one count of criminal damage to property, according to court documents.
Jones allegedly left the interior of his home on October 7, 2025, without his mother present, violating the terms of home monitoring imposed after a 2024 charge of giving a false fire alarm.
On the same day, Jones is accused of throwing a brick through a window, resulting in the criminal damage to property charge.
The charges stem from actions that occurred while Jones was under court-ordered supervision at his residence.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
