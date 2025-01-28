O'FALLON — A 49-year-old man has been charged with burglary following an incident at Prime Service Cleaners in O'Fallon, where police say he was caught on surveillance footage.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office charged Shawn T. Rawlings on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, for his alleged involvement in the crime, which took place on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

The incident was reported to the O'Fallon Police Department the next morning.

Authorities identified Rawlings as a suspect after reviewing video surveillance from the area. He was apprehended in Granite City, shortly thereafter.

A search warrant executed at his home led to the recovery of items connected to the burglary.

Rawlings is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail while awaiting court proceedings.



