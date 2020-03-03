Weston Baird

SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police today announced an arrest in a recent home invasion.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said on February 22, 2020, the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 200 block of Poag Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Coles said police were able to identify and arrest the subject shortly after a foot pursuit. The subject was identified as Weston Baird a 22-year-old white male from Red Bud.

A weapon was recovered and seized by the police department.

The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for Attempted Armed Robbery with a bond set at $100,000.

