EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has charged Travis Sidney Barton, 36, of the 300 block Orchard Court in Troy, with one count of aggravated home repair fraud.

Investigators from the Glen Carbon Police Department obtained evidence that Barton had fraudulently taken currency from an elderly couple in Glen Carbon for repair work on a fencing product. Barton has been charged previously by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for home repair fraud.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon investigators ask anyone in the public who has been victimized by Travis Barton in similar cases to contact their local police department immediately.

Aggravated home repair fraud is a Class 2 felony. Barton is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

More like this:

Difference Makers: South Roxana American Legion Post Receives Needed HVAC Replacement Donation
Yesterday
Overnight I-270 Westbound Closures Beginning July 1 Near Glen Carbon
Jun 27, 2025
Madison County Confirms Presence Of West Niles Virus In Mosquito Batches Collected Locally
Jul 7, 2025
State Police: Several Dogs Die In Fire On I-270 Near State Route 159 In Madison County
Jun 22, 2025
East Alton Man Charged, Occupant Injured During Home Invasion
Yesterday

 