EAST ST. LOUIS – An Illinois State Police investigation led to the arrest of Cedric D. Allen, a 29-year-old male of East St. Louis, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

At 7 a.m. on April 20, 2022, the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police responded to a female lying in the roadway near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis. The female was pronounced deceased by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and was later identified as Camesha McCline, a 33-year-old female of Cahokia Heights.

The incident was jointly investigated by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 – Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), and the East St. Louis Police Department.

On August 19, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service, ISP, East St. Louis Police Department, and the East St. Louis Housing Authority arrested Allen in the 1300 block of 44th Street in East St. Louis. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1,000,000, 10% to apply to bond.

No further information will be disseminated.

