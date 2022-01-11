SOUTH ROXANA - On January 11, 2022, the South Roxana Police Department presented the case of the officer-involved shooting to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for review. The incident stems from a disturbance located within a residence located in the 100 block of Rose Avenue in South Roxana around 8 p.m. on January 4, 2022, where a 911 call was placed, and several people were injured before the polices arrived.

John Shimchick allegedly attacked responding officers with a knife, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. During that attack an officer discharged their duty weapon striking Shimchick. While trying to take Shimchick into custody a struggle ensued, where multiple officers suffered injuries as the result of Shimchick’s combative behavior.

Officers were treated on scene for their injuries and returned to their department.

John Shimchick, a 45-year-old male from East Alton, was charged with Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Resisting Arrest with a bond set at $75,000. Shimchick has been released from the hospital for his injuries and is currently not in custody at this time.

The charges obtained today are a completely separate investigation from the one conducted by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6. The ISP investigation is still active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time in regard to their investigation, Chief Coles said.

"I would like to thank all the agencies who responded to help bring this situation under control," Shimchick said. "I have known the Shimchick family who has grown up in South Roxana, through my twenty-plus years with the Police Department and I hope John gets the help he needs."

