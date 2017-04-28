GODFREY - Firefighters were called to a residence near Humbert and Roach Road in Godfrey Friday afternoon following an apparent lightning strike.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Captain Tom Wills said firefighters were called to the scene of a residence after a man in his 50s was near what appeared to be a lightning strike. Wills said the man was doing automobile maintenance when lightning struck a tree near his location. A split in the tree, which looked to be caused by such a bolt, was found approximately 50 feet above where the man was working.

Wills said the man was conscious when firefighters arrived, and while he did not show an entry and exit wound typically experienced following a direct strike, he said the man did show signs of being near an electrical strike after being examined by firefighters on the scene.

The man was then taken to an area hospital via Alton Memorial ambulance, and Wills said the man was being treated and prepped to be taken to a St. Louis hospital for further evaluation.

First responders were called by another resident of the home, possibly a family member, immediately following the incident.

