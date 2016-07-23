ALTON - The "Man behind the Curtain" from 7 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, is about to step out and tell a few of his secrets to local photographers, artists and creatives on how to sell their works and get proper assistance from local and national curators in art shows, galleries and museums.

Photographer, graphic artist/curator James Thompson will be at the Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 10 p.m. this Tuesday to instruct a class on how to properly display, price and sell your artwork. Price for the two-and-a half-hour course is $25.

Thompson has a wide and varied amount of experience as a graphic artist, photographer, curator and gallery owner.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I've noticed while traveling to both coasts and many cities and towns with galleries and museums both large and small that the River Bend sorely needs guidance and a bit of a nudge to become the 'Bohemia' it rightly should be," he said. "We have so much untapped talent that 'doesn't quite fit in' but nonetheless should have proper representation in the Local Art Scene."

Thompson said he works with several local digital and photographic artists through his employer, CCL Photo Imaging Ramsey Resources in Black Jack, MO.

"Area artists like Jody Jedlicka, Rosa Renner, Christie Kegg, Talia Long, Marietta Massalone and Marty McKay all work with CCL as their Photo Imaging Lab of choice and ask me for my thoughts and insights about selling, displaying and curating their works," he said. "A few folks have made it clear to me that I should step from behind the counter and help more people become aware of what the River Bend, St. Louis and National Art Communities have to offer."

Thompson added: "I have valuable insights to share about negotiating for space, prices, displays, and even how to become noticed by a large audience by being published or highlighted in social media "pushes". For example, I have projects going with The Nature Institute, Treehouse Wildlife Center and Historic Elsah Foundation just to name a few local folks I work with. I'm quite proud of some of the local Artists who follow me on social media, in particular Christie (Kegg) who just found out she will be published in TNI's "Year in Review" brochure (see Photo)."

"I'll be offering this class only once in 2016. For those artists and photographers planning to show their works at Owl Fest, Grafton Art in the Park or other curated shows this would be a great opportunity to help boost your confidence and help you with closing sales during these events."

More like this: