EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police released information Friday morning that they were requested Thursday by East St. Louis Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office after a man barricaded himself armed at a location in the 3000 block of Piggott Avenue in East St. Louis in St. Clair County.

The ISP SWAT, ISP DCI Zone 6 Investigations, and Public Safety Group were called to the scene at 7:49 p.m. Thursday after St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and East St. Louis Police were called for a report of shots fired. The suspect apparently drove away from the initial scene at Trendley Avenue, then barricaded himself inside his home in the 3000 block of Piggott Avenue in East St. Louis with two other individuals.

The man initially did not cooperate with the police, but eventually early this morning the situation was resolved.

ISP said this is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

