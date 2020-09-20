DOW – Jersey County Sheriff's Office officials Sunday night report the arrest of Roger Pace Jr., 34, of Otterville, for for two counts of aggravated arson from a fire on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at a house at 106 E. Main St. in Otterville.

"The residence was occupied during the time of the fire, but the occupant was able to get out before being injured by the fire," the Jersey County Sheriff's Office said in the release. "Jersey County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the scene of the fire. QEM Fire Department was contacted and they quickly responded to the scene. Brighton Fire Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, Fieldon Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to the scene for mutual aid in fighting the fire.

"The fire appeared to be suspicious. Jersey County Sheriff Deputies and Detectives obtained information regarding the fire which led to the arrest of Pace. Pace was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Jersey County and later charged with the two counts of aggravated arson."

Pace is being held at the Jersey County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

