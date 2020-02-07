BUNKER HILL - Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a Bunker Hill man - Dallas J. Copeland - into custody after being contacted by the Kern County, California, District Attorney’s Office in reference to a kidnapping/child abduction case.

Kern County advised that a no-bail Ramey Warrant with full extradition was issued for the 27-year-old Copeland. A 1-year-old child was also recovered and was transported by Macoupin Sheriff’s deputies to DCFS.

The Macoupin Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, and Copeland was in custody shortly after.

Copeland was arrested at a home in the 3500 block of Edwardsville Street in Bunker Hill and is currently being held in Macoupin County Jail.

