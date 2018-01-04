Dezhaune A. Delk

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police and Alton Police Department worked together with U.S. Marshals to arrest Dezhaune A. Delk, 18, at 7 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted armed robbery.

The Bethalto Police extended thanks to Alton Police and the U.S. Marshal Service for their help in the case.

This warrant was from the Bethalto Police investigation of Nov. 27, 2017, at 138 Surrey Lane, Bethalto. Delk had been at large since Nov. 27, 2017, and had successfully avoided arrest until today. Delk, along with Alexis C. Smoot age 20, Diangelo J. Russell age 19, and Fabian T. Brooks age 18, have now all been charged and arrested regarding the above investigation. No further suspects are being sought at this time.

